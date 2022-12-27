Khurshid's Comparison Of Rahul To Lord Ram Invokes BJP's Ire; Congress Terms It 'love'

Following Congress leader Salman Khurshid's comparison of Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) slammed the grand old party for hurting the sentiments of Hindus again and again. While the saffron camp castigated the grand old party over the comparison, Congress stated that Kurshid's statement came out of his love and affection for Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Salman Khurshid's statement, BJP leader Brajesh Pathak said, "No one can be compared to Shri Ram. I condemn the comparision of Rahul Gandhi with Sri Ram. The Congress party has always worked against the principles and ethics of Lord Ram."

#BREAKING | UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak slams Congress' Salman Khurshid for comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram, says 'its shameful'. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Jo45GSR8H8 — Republic (@republic) December 27, 2022

Adding to Pathak's comments, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his attempt to do sycophancy has compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and himself to Bharat. It is important to note that this is the same Congress party which has doubted the existence of Lord Ram and has filed an affidavit in the court stating that Sri Ram does not exist and is a mythological character."

"In their attempt to be a chunavi Hindu, they have time and again insulted Hindus and have hurt their sentiments. Congress party has again assaulted the feelings of Hindus and therefore they should apologise," he added.

Slamming the Congress party for "conveniently accepting and refusing the existence of Lord Ram", BJP leader and SC advocate Nalin Kohli said, "Congress party should resist from taking Lord Ram's name into all this. They use the name of Sri Ram according to their convenience."

Congress terms comparison as 'love & affection'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "It's his personal liking and a personal expression. He (Khurshid) is the best person to explain his comments. His comments came out of love and affection for Rahul ji. Moving out with just one T-shirt shows his dedication as well."

"But as far as the comparison of Lord Ram and Rahul ji is concerned, of course Ram was a God while Rahul ji is a human. I am sure, the comparison by the Congress leader was made out of affection," the Congress leader added.

Congress compares Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram

Congress’ Salman Khurshid on Monday compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. He also compared him to a superhuman. His comments came after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was seen walking in a single T-shirt during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Delhi cold.

"Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in t-Shirts for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is like a 'yogi' doing his 'tapasya' with focus," Khurshid said.

Comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and himself to Bharat, Khurshid said, "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come."