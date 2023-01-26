Last Updated:

Khurshid's 'Independence Day' Typo On Jan 26 Catches BJP's Eye; Cites Rahul-Ram Analogy

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid' made a 'Happy Independence Day' typo on Republic Day in a post uploaded on Twitter.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Salman Khurshid

Image: ANI


Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's 'Happy Independence Day' typo on Republic Day caught the Bharatiya Janata Party's attention, with its national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted social media post. In the post uploaded on Twitter, Khurshid had embedded a few pictures of him unfurling the tricolour in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur and the celebrations thereafter. 

'If he can find equivalence between Prabhu Shri Ram & Rahul Gandhi...'

Shehzad Poonawalla cited the recent episode when Salman Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Congress workers to the Hindu God's brother Bharath, and Bharat Jodo Yatra to Ramayan.

Mocking the Congress leader, the BJP spokesperson said, "Well to be fair to Salman ji - if he can find equivalence between Prabhu Shri Ram & Rahul Gandhi; why can’t he confuse Independence Day with #RepublicDay? Itna toh chalta hai when you support Rahul Gandhi."

Khurshid likens Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram 

In December 2022, Khurshid said, "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come."

Taking strong exception to his statement, Poonawalla slammed Khurshid for setting aside 'Bhagwan Bhakti' and 'Desh Bhakti' for 'Parivar Bhakti'. The BJP spokesperson had also questioned if the Congress leader could ever make similar analogies for other faiths, and accused him of taking liberty only with 'Hindu Aastha'. 

However, Khurshid on being confronted by the media refused to take back his statement, questioning why it was taken as 'disrespect' when he 'hailed' Lord Ram.

