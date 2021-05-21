Khurshid's Strange 'once & Future King Of Democracy' Post On Rahul & Rajiv Gandhi Irks BJP

While Congress continues to defer elections to the post of party president, allowing Sonia Gandhi to continue at the top, veteran party leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Friday went on to proclaim her son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the future 'king of democracy'. Sharing an image of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his son Rahul, Khurshid labelled the duo as the 'once and future king of democracy'. Notably, Rajiv Gandhi served as India's 6th Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989.

Salman Khurshid refers to Rajiv Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi as 'the once and future king of democracy'; BJP responds

In an unsparing response to Khurshid, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra sternly reminded the Gandhi loyalist that India is a democracy and not a dynasty. The BJP leader schooled the former Union Minister, claiming he has intricately pointed out the difference between dynasties and democracy. Patra highlighted that democracy does not have kings, as proclaimed by Khurshid, but instead dynasties have kings.

In the same tweet, Patra also took a dig at Salman Khurshid for fanboying over the Gandhi family as he labelled the former Union Minister as a 'durbari' of the 'past kings and future clown princes'. Khurshid's contentious remark comes on the day marking Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991, when he was at an election meeting at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Democracy doesn’t have “Kings” ...Dynasties have Kings ..

While Democracy has “Karyakartas” you all will always continue to be “Durbaris” of the Past Kings & Future Clown Princes... https://t.co/btzPj8Fg5n — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 21, 2021

The once and future king of democracy. pic.twitter.com/UwpCabdgwm — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) May 21, 2021

Notably, Salman Khurshid served as the External Affairs Minister and later as the Union Minister for Law and Justice, and for Minority Affairs under the UPA-1 regime. It is also important to note, Rahul Gandhi, the 'future king of democracy' as labelled by Salman Khurshid, had lost Congress' bastion Amethi in the 2019 General Elections and has seen his party reach their electorally weakest point during his time at the helm. With Rahul Gandhi as the chief, Congress also suffered a drubbing in the previous Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress winning just 52 seats. The dismal performance also forced Rahul Gandhi's resignation as the party chief, and the party is yet to hold polls for the post, with Sonia Gandhi being appointed interim chief and remaining in the position for over 1.5 years now.

Congress defers party chief's elections, again

Earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) yet again deferred polls for the Congress President for the third time, thereby allowing Sonia Gandhi to continue as the interim party chief. The CWC which had huddled up virtually on May 10 to discuss the drubbing faced in recent assembly elections 'unanimously' decided to postpone elections for the party president citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Addressing a press conference later in the day, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the party unanimously has adopted a resolution to defer the elections to early September.

In August, a group of senior leaders of the Congress, since dubbed the G-23, had hit out at the prevailing situation. In light of this, the CWC passed 5 resolutions, including an affirmation to conduct elections for the top post as soon as possible. Later, reports suggested that the CWC had resolved to conduct internal polls by February but eventually decided to postpone it until after the five Assembly Elections. Now, despite the dismal show in the elections - including West Bengal, where the party has failed to bag even a single seat - the CWC once again has deferred internal elections with Sonia Gandhi clinging onto the top post. The party has been facing unprecedented heat from the G-23 rebels which include the likes of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, that have voiced concerns to strengthen democracy within the party.