Khushboo Sundar 'confident' Over Victory; Babul Supriyo, Swapan Thank BJP For Nomination

After receiving a ticket from Tamil Nadu's Thousand lights constituency, Congress-turned-BJP leader Khushboo Sundar thanked the party leadership for showing faith in her, asserting that she will do her best to win the upcoming elections.

"I am very confident. First and foremost I would like to thank my leaders in BJP Delhi and the state L Murgan. They have shown immense trust and faith in me to give me Thousand lights. I am going to give my best and make sure I win these elections for them. We are happy with the 20 seats, we never said we wanted many seats. Getting limited seats and winning all of them is much important. We will win all 20," said Khushboo Sundar to RepublicTV. READ | BJP issues 1st response as EC rules out attack on WB CM Mamata Banerjee; Malviya hits out

Sundar, who had been with the Congress for close to six years had switched to the saffron party in October last year after revealing that people who had no connectivity with the ground reality were dictating terms within the party.

BJP leaders react to nominations

Union MoS Babul Supriyo, who received a ticket from West Bengal's Tollygunge, also thanked the party leadership for giving him the responsibility. "I am very happy that our honourable Prime Minister and party high command has chosen me. I am very much confident that we will win the election. I am grateful to the party for giving responsibility," he said, adding he was confident of winning from his home ground—the Tollywood industry.

BJP leader and former Union minister KJ Alphons also reacted to the announcement of the candidate list thanking the party for fielding him from Kanjirappally. "We are very confident. In the past years, the Modi government has done fantastic things. The country has prospered, people know the money will directly reach them. People of Kerala admire him and I am very happy to be a candidate," he said. KJ Alphons also opined on BJP's CM face for Kerala, 'Metro man' E Sreedharan who will contest from Palakkad, and said that he was a 'credible face' for the saffron party.

The people of Bengal want ‘Asol Poriborton’, Bengal wants development! Bengal wants BJP! #BongerBhumiteShah — Paayel Sarkar (@Paayel_12353) March 14, 2021

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta also reacted to his nomination saying that he was 'honoured' to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwar. Speaking to RepublicTv he said, "All politics is local, essentially is about people who are concerned with issues. I hope to be able to combine both of them."