Khushbu Sundar Opens Up On Her Political Journey Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the BJP candidate for Tamil Nadu's Thousand lights constituency Khushbu Sundar has spoken about her life both in and out of politics while on her way to campaign for the seat in the West Maada street in Nungambakkam.

Question: What is your schedule going to be like today?

Khushbu Sundar: Today I will be going and meeting people in different areas to carry out door-to-door campaigning, which I really like, rather than just sitting in the car. I'd rather walk and meet people, because I connect with them better, have an eye to-eye-contact, shake hands. I am a very expressive person and that is how I like to campaign.

How important is it for a woman political leader to be a role model for other women?

'It is extremely important. Not only during the elections but every time a woman has to be bold and has to stand up for herself and unless you don't stand for yourself, nobody else would. I'm glad women look up to me and I am their hope as they come up to me and say "you will solve our problems." You have the capability of being our voice in the assembly. That is what I want to do, speak for the women of my constituency,' said the BJP candidate

What do your children think about your political journey?

'I think they are used to it now as I have been in Indian politics for the last 11 years. When I joined politics in 2010, my elder daughter was 10, and the younger one was 8-years-old. They have seen me going through different phases, whether it was DMK's attack on my house, my accident, all the social attacks I have been under during my cases in the court. They have travelled with me in this political journey. I make sure that they have their own opinions and we do not influence them in any way. They are free to choose any political party and free to be as vocal as I am. I want my daughters to look up to me and say that this is one woman we look up to.'

Despite an injury, you are still campaigning, what is behind this sheer determination?

'The determination is only one- to achieve what you dream of. To reach the target where you have set your goals. My target will be winning the election. Yes, I had a nasty fall yesterday and I injured my knee. I am on medication right now, but the journey has to continue. I like to walk and I will continue walking.'