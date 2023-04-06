Kichcha Sudeep Faces 'ban' Call For Announcing Support To BJP In Karnataka Elections

A day after Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep announced support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, an advocate has urged the Election Commission (EC) to put a hold on films and advertisements featuring the actor.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC) and the district returning officer of Shivamogga, the actor stated that Kichcha Sudeep himself said that he would campaign for a particular political party.

"Films, TV shows, and advertisements featuring him could influence voters, leading to a violation of the model code of conduct," the advocate said.

'Film stars come and go,' says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar said that Kichcha Sudeep campaigning for the saffron party will have no impact on the elections.

"I don't think there will be any impact on elections. So many film stars come and go, politics is different, films are different....." Shivakumar said after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at BJP and said that if it does not have candidates to fight in the assembly elections then it should give tickets to some film stars.

"Nadda saab, why are you scared? More than 6.5 crore people of Karnataka now know the reality of 40% commission corruption. The CM says he will not fight from his seat and wants another seat, most of the ministers also demand the same. If you don't have candidates to fight elections, then give tickets to some film stars," he said.

On Wednesday, Kichcha Sudeep said that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," He also informed the media that he shares a personal bond with Bommai whom he referred to as 'Mama'.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that the campaign by the Kannada superstar will give a lot of strength to the BJP. "Kichcha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," he said.