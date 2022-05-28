'Kick Out Babu, Save Andhra Pradesh': Slogan War Peaks As YSRCP Lambasts Chandrababu Naidu

After Chandrababu Naidu gave a clarion call of 'Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh' in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, YSRCP gave a befitting response to the TDP supremo. Dubbing Naidu an "irresponsible opposition leader", YSRCP national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy contended that the former had no right to live in Andhra Pradesh. Accusing the TDP chief of making derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stressed that the YSRCP will move forward with the slogan 'Kick out Babu, Save Andhra Pradesh'. With the defeat in 2019 and successive civic poll losses, TDP is facing an existential crisis.

'Jagan betrayed the state'

A day earlier, Chandrababu Naidu told Republic TV that the people of Andhra Pradesh are frustrated with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Accusing the Andhra CM of betraying the state, he exuded confidence in TDP returning to power in 2024. Coming down heavily on the law and order situation, Naidu alleged that the police tend to arrest anyone on the basis of social media posts.

The former AP CM remarked, "You cannot bluff continuously, with fake news and publicity you cannot cheat people. Everyone in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing misery. Only one chance he (Jagan Reddy) asked which he got, he betrayed the state and everybody is unhappy. Now the scenario is clear that people want to protect their state and future and want to get rid of this govt. Insecurity is the biggest challenge. In Andhra Pradesh, no one is safe be it women or men. Even at home, the police might come at any time and arrest you even on the basis of social media posts. That is the fear this government has created which cannot last long."

"We will not only win (the Assembly polls) but it will be a miserable defeat for the Jagan-led government. He is a liar and a fake man. Through force and police, he wants to destroy the future it cannot happen. Not only winning the elections, but you will see people are going to teach him a lesson. A similar Sri Lanka-like experiment will be witnessed as their government looted the country, borrowed money left and right, and people came out and fought. This situation is going to come for Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon", he added.

Weighing in on the possibility of joining a KCR-led third front against the BJP, Naidu clarified, "Even today our interest is state interest, from the beginning I want to develop Andhra Pradesh. Sometimes they forced me to become Prime Minister, but I said no. My interest is in Andhra Pradesh as it is badly damaged. There is a need to reconstruct the state from the scratch and I am focusing on the development of the state."