Under fire for including Kartik Kumar who faces a kidnapping charge in his Cabinet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed him as the Law Minister on Tuesday. Elected to the Legislative Council in April, he is considered close to don-turned-politician Anant Singh who was disqualified as an MLA after being convicted in an arms case. While a court had granted him protection from arrest on August 12, his case will come up for hearing on September 1. Though BJP demanded his ouster, the CM shifted Kumar to the Sugarcane Industries Ministry which was held by Shamim Ahmad. The latter was appointed as the Law Minister.

Here is a copy of the government order:

Arrest warrant against Bihar Law Minister

A day after RJD's Kartik Kumar took over as the Bihar Law Minister, it emerged that an arrest warrant was issued against him in a kidnapping case on July 14. In connection with the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kartik Kumar was charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365. On February 16, 2017, the Allahabad High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Priya dismissed the RJD leader's anticipatory bail petition, citing that the victim had fully described the role played by him during his kidnapping.

Moreover, the HC on July 7 junked Kumar's plea seeking the quashing of proceedings against him. Speaking to Republic TV, the victim's lawyer Amarjyoti Sharma alleged that the Bihar Minister had not surrendered before a court of law despite being asked to do so by August 16. However, Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar denied this allegation in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

He stressed, "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things". "I am accountable for the responsibility given to me. I will do my work properly. I will take a lot of effort to justify the faith reposed in me by my leader and the people," the Minister assured.

In his first response to the demand for the Bihar Law Minister's ouster, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav claimed that JP Nadda-led party was just defaming Kumar as it is uncomfortable with Mahagatbandhan's resolve to provide 10 lakh jobs to the people. Furthermore, he reckoned that nobody will be bothered about the case against Kumar. Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav insisted, 'These are false charges, there is no such case against him".