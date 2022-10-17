On Monday, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah made a controversial remark in connection with the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir alleging that such incidents are not going to stop. Questioning the Central government, he asked now that Article 370 has been abrogated, why such incidents are still happening. NC Supemo's statement came two days after Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was brutally murdered in the broad daylight by terrorists in Shopian.

"The killings will never stop till justice is delivered. Earlier, they used to blame Article 370 for everything now that it has been removed then why such incidents are still happening in the valley? Who is responsible for this, tell me. If the situation had actually improved as they say then this Pandit wouldn’t have been killed", said Farooq Abdullah.

JKANC backs Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC) have now come out in support of Farooq Abdullah and backed his statement. JKANC senior leader Muzaffar Ahmed Shah said, "Abdullah is absolutely right" as he further asked why targeted killings are happening.

"Last time when the Pandit was killed despite the family's requests security was not provided. On the other hand, BJP leaders and others in the administration are allotted over 30 personnel security guards. In sensitive areas the government is doing nothing, this is the height of injustice. Since 2010, no civilians were killed in the valley but now under the Governor's rule it is happening".

Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead In His Orchard By Terrorists in Shopian

On Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the sources, the victim succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence. The deceased Kashmiri Pandit has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat. The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries in the terror attack after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian. According to police sources, it has been reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the incident, the Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot and launched an investigation in the matter in order to nab the terrorists behind the attack. Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.

(Image: PTI)