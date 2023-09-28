'Kingpin Is Still Out': Anurag Thakur Attacks CM Kejriwal With Sharaab & Sheeshmahal Jibe

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged involvement in several scams. While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Thakur asserted that from the Chief Minister to other ministers of the party, their names have appeared in different scams. The Union Minister's remark came a day after the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" in the renovation of the official residence for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"From the CM to the ministers under him, all of their names appeared in different scams. Arvind Kejriwal used to issue a certificate of honesty to Satyendar Jain who has been in jail for months now. He used to issue a certificate of honesty to his Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who did not leave anything in the liquor scam, he too has been behind bars for months now," said Anurag Thakur.

He further said, "The kingpin is still out, be it the liquor scam or Sheeshmahal. The noise of 'Sh' will keep coming up whether it is Sharaab or Sheeshmahal".

On September 27, the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" in the renovation of the official residence for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. According to the officials, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI has registered the preliminary enquiry against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR and the CBI. Officials revealed that the CBI has demanded from the PWD records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work.

The agency has asked that all files be submitted by October 3 and the investigation will begin if and when it finds evidence pertaining to the case. Earlier this year, Kejriwal was accused of spending a whopping Rs 45 crore in the 'beautification' of his bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP has constantly raised demands for an enquiry into the matter.

