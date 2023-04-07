Kiran Kumar Reddy's Dig At Rahul Gandhi, ‘king’ Who Can't Think And Act On His Own

In yet another jolt to the grand old party, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in Delhi at BJP headquarters. Significantly, Reddy's entry into the BJP is viewed as a major loss for the already weakening Congress party, as another influential Congress leader and the son of Kerala's former CM, Anil Anthony, joined the Saffron party a day ago.

Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and after accepting the official membership of the party, Reddy expressed gratitude for accepting him. He also launched a sharp attack against the Congress party, its leadership, and its method of functioning.

'Rahul a King who doesn't think on his own,' says Kiran Reddy after joining BJP

While addressing the press conference in the presence of the BJP leaders, Reddy said, the Congress party wants authority but doesn’t want to work hard and doesn’t want the responsibility." He further said that the Congress's leadership does not know who should be assigned what job for the party to move forward.

Calling Rahul Gandhi King," Reddy launched a witty attack against him, saying, "My king (Rahul Gandhi) is very intelligent, but he doesn't think for himself and acts on other people's commands.

"A true leader is someone who understands the problems of the state and assigns the problems to relevant leaders so they can do course correction in the state," the former Congress leader added.

'Leaving Congress because of ideological difference': Kiran Reddy

The former Congress leader who ruled the state between 2010 and 2014 said he left Congress due to ideological differences. "Congress is not able to understand people’s will. Congress is neither analysing what mistakes it is committing nor wanting to correct them. The party believes that it is always right and everyone else, including the people of the country, are wrong. I decided to leave the party due to this ideology," he added.

Due to the Congress' high command’s wrong decisions, the party is breaking up in many states. It is not a matter of one state. There is an old story that my king is very intelligent, but he does not think on his own and does not listen to anyone's suggestions. You all must have understood what I want to say," he said.

Kiran Reddy Praises BJP

Reddy said he chose to join BJP because he is inspired by the leadership of PM Modi, who has a hallmark of taking "courageous decisions." He praised the BJP party for having a clear vision to lead the nation towards development.

"BJP has the vision to empower youth, women, and every class in society," he added. He further assured that he would do everything in his power to uplift the party.

Kiran Kumar Reddy's political career

A veteran Congress leader, Kiran Kumar Reddy served as the 16th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was in office from November 2010 to March 1, 2014, and was the last CM of the United Andhra Pradesh before the state got divided into Telangana state. He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections for four different four terms on a Congress ticket but resigned from the party in February 2014 after the creation of Telangana. Later, he created his own political outfit named "Jai Samaikyandhra Party," but after dissolving it, he re-joined Congress in 2018. Also, Reddy was unanimously elected as Speaker of the 13th Andhra Pradesh Assembly in June 2009 with support from then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the AIMIM party, Agriculture Minister N Raghuveera Reddy, and other independent MLAs.

Image: ANI