Kiran Shaw's ‘communal Divide’ Tweet Creates Stir; BJP Slams 'politically Coloured' View

Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday, March 31, took to Twitter to draw the attention of Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to the "growing religious divide" in the state, in reference to the recent controversy over temple committees banning Muslim traders.

She appealed to the CM to not let Karnataka get besmirched by such communal incidents, warning that if the tech sector became communal it would "destroy" India's global leadership in it.

"Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT (Information Technology and Biotechnology) became communal it would destroy our global leadership. BS Bommai, please resolve this growing religious divide," Shaw had tweeted, sharing a news report.

The comment was not taken kindly by the BJP which labelled it as a 'politically coloured opinion'. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya responded sharply to the tweet, accusing Shaw of political bias.

"It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India's leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure...," Malviya wrote.

Why was Shaw silent on Hijab issue?

In another tweet, Malviya pointed out that the Biocon founder had not commented on the hijab verdict, which caused a stir in Karnataka.

Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions.



She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains? pic.twitter.com/qFcQQYXhBt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2022

The Congress, meanwhile, praised her as a brave woman and an icon in the ITBT industry in Bangalore.

"Kiran is a brave lady. She has given employment to thousands of people here. She is an icon of the ITBT industry in Bangalore," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said responding to her tweet.

Karnataka has been embroiled in back-to-back controversies in the recent past ever since the hijab protests broke out in the state.

The latest controversy erupted over Hindu temple authorities not giving tenders to Muslim shopkeepers for opening stalls during festivals. A 2002 legislation was quoted by Hindu activists to support the ban. Another row made its way to Karnataka after BJP leader CT Ravi stated that Halal meat is a part of an "economic jihad" by the Muslim community.