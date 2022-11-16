In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor on November 14, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju defended his opinion piece on India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. After he asserted that Nehru was to blame for delaying Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, Congress leaders accused him of distorting history. Reiterating his stance, Rijiju stated that he referred to the late Congress stalwart's own statements and speeches to arrive at a conclusion. In the context of Nehru's alleged 'blunders', he hailed PM Modi for abrogating Article 370.

Kiren Rijiju remarked, "If the Congress party wants to deny the facts about what I have written, that means they are rebuking Nehru himself. I have not stated even a single sentence on my own. I have not even inserted a single word on my own. Everything from a full stop to a comma, I have just quoted Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first PM of India and we must respect him. But also his statements and speeches in the Parliament of India are on record in the public domain. Thus, does the Congress party want to disown Nehru's statements?"

"Nehru Ji himself mentioned that Maharaja Hari Singh approached him much before August 15, 1947, much before India got Independence. That means Maharaja Hari Singh was very clear in his mind about Kashmir's accession to the Indian union. I am not saying that Nehru Ji is anti-India or that he deliberately worked against India's interests. By dithering the accession process of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian union, he created a situation for which India had to pay a heavy price. India is still paying a heavy price," he added.

The Union Law Minister elaborated, "By the time we took military action, part of Jammu and Kashmir was already under Pakistan occupation which is still under the occupation of Pakistan. It is very unfortunate to see that the Congress party and some people still insist that it was Maharaja Hari Singh who dithered on joining Kashmir with the Union of India despite everything being so crystal clear. It is a tragedy for the nation that a false narrative has been peddled for too long."

Stance on forced conversion

On this occasion, Kiren Rijiju also reacted to the Supreme Court's order terming forced religious conversion as a "very serious" issue. A division bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela Trivedi made a serious note of such proselytisation through deception, allurement and intimidation, and asked the Centre to make sincere efforts to check the practice. Directing the Centre to file a response by November 22, it adjourned the matter to November 28.