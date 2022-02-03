Kiren Rijiju Blasts 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi; Says His Statements Benefit China & Pakistan

Following up on his take on Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched another attack on the former saying that the 'Yuvraj' now thinks he is a 'king'. Taking shots at Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign visits and his remarks on two Indias, Rijiju said "We don't want Rahul Gandhi's India where people travel abroad secretly". In a parliament proceeding in the Lok Sabha on February 2, Rahul Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has created two Indias for the rich and poor and has brought Pakistan and China closer than ever.

Rahul Gandhi makes remarks that harm the country, & benefit rivals (Pak, China)...A responsible minister should never talk like that. We don't want Rahul Gandhi's India where people travel abroad secretly. We want India with a vision to serve people: Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister pic.twitter.com/91hKl3LITL — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Rahul Gandhi thinks he is born to rule the country: Law Minister

Disgruntled over the Wayanad MP's statements, Rijiju said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, I get very hurt. He gives such statements that benefit Pakistan, China and those elements that try to harm the country. Whatever he said in the Lok Sabha, that the Judiciary and Election Commission try to exploit people, it is very disappointing. A smart man and a responsible politician will never give such statements". Further lambasting the Gandhi scion, the Law Minister said that India is a republic and not a kingdom where people are elected the moment they are born. "Rahul Gandhi is trapped in orthodox thinking, that he's born to rule the country. It's the time of 'sevaks'. He thinks he has become a 'King from a Prince", Rijiju added.

This is a Republic, not kingdom that you're a leader the moment you're born. People elect their representatives. Rahul Gandhi is trapped in orthodox thinking that he's born to rule the country. It's the time of 'sevaks'..He thinks he has become a 'King from a Prince':Law Minister pic.twitter.com/ORDZs7Sq7J — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

In a tweet posted earlier, Rijiju indirectly condemning Rahul Gandhi's two-India remarks took shots at his foreign visits as he wrote, Two Indias are: 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colorful life. 2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions."

2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 3, 2022

Even yesterday, after the Congress leader's controversial statement, the Law Minister had said that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in democracy and has no regard for constitutional authorities. "We don't take his habitual senseless comments seriously but since he has abused Constitutional Authorities from the Parliament house, he must tender an unconditional apology", he added in his tweet.

We know that Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in democracy and he has no regard for Constitutional Authorities. We don't take his habitual senseless comments seriously but since he has abused Constitutional Authorities from the Parliament house, he must tender unconditional apology. https://t.co/FEE3pwoPqy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022

