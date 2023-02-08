While addressing the Lok Sabha on February 8, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied to Rahul Gandhi's accusation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Didn’t the Congress question the airstrike just like Pakistan did? Didn't the Congress party question the surgical strike just like Pakistan did?” Rijiju said.

'PM Modi's thinking pure like Ganga river': Rijiju

The Union Law Minister further said that the Prime Minister’s thinking is “pure like the Ganga river and no one can stain it.”

“The thoughts of the prime minister are as pure as Ganga. His truth and dedication will always be pure. No one can stain it,” Rijiju asserted.

The Union Minister claimed that opposition members are bringing irrelevant subjects, which is against tradition, rather than opposing central government schemes.

Rahul Gandhi breaking all parliamentary protocols

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should have spoken on the President's address in accordance with parliamentary protocol, rather than inciting hostility in the House, said Rijiju.

“Whatever is spoken, should be within the rules….Many opposition members spoke on issues which were not even vaguely related to the address,” he said.

“Gandhi’s thinking has not improved even after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and he is still spreading negativity,” he added. Before 2014, Rijiju said that people only heard about frauds and corruption and had lost faith in government leadership, but now things have changed.

The Minister added that the Opposition can no longer deceive the nation because the people have now placed their trust in Prime Minister Modi.

'Chowkidar chor hai' failed poorly

Rijiju added that when the opposition attempted to discredit the prime minister in 2019 with the slogan "chowkidar chor hai," the public responded appropriately by placing their trust in Modi once more.

“Again the people have made up their minds,” he added.

PM’s foreign visit for the sake of our nation’s prosperity: Rijiju’s befitting reply

In response to the question about the prime minister’s foreign visits, the Union Minister for Law stated "The PM goes overseas not for honeymoon or holidays, but for the sake of the country.”

The Minister added that the Opposition should refrain from demanding discussion on sensitive issues like China.