Kiren Rijiju Hails PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech; Says 'North East Has Rejected Congress'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Indian National Congress party in the Lok Sabha on Monday, by saying that many states have sampled and rejected the grand old party while sharing data of states that rejected Congress, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the PM's speech, stating that the North Eastern states have realised that they are not going to benefit anything under the Congress rule.

Kiren Rijiju said, "North East has rejected Congress. People of the North East have realised that they are not getting any benefit under Congress, Now it unanimously accepted that North East will move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Union Law Minister also tweeted:

Privileged to witness the brilliant speech by Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi ji in the Lok Sabha.

Exposing the hypocrisy of the opposition and clearly setting the agenda for a #NewIndia.



Every true Indian will agree with every word of Modi ji.



The Union Law Minister also tweeted:

PM Modi lambasts Congress: "Nagaland & Odisha Sampled & Rejected You"

Earlier, during his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with a full majority in Goa in 1994, which is 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress 34 years ago. UP, Bihar, Gujarat last voted for Congress government in 1985."

PM Modi added, "West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. Tamil Nadu voted for you in 62 years. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you. It has been 20 years since Jharkhand was created, Congress never achieved a full majority. They try to come from the back door. How come your ego has not changed even after losing so many elections?'' "If we lose one election, don't know what ecosystem does to us."

