Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Who Sent Unarmed Jawans To LAC' Remark

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi on his remarks on the violent Ladakh clashes saying whenever a military challenge arises in front of India, the Congress MP questions the army. In a stinging attack, Rijiju said that Gandhi goes to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and sits with those who celebrate the death of our soldiers.

"Whenever a military challenge arises in front of India, this man questions the army. No wonder he goes to JNU and sits with those who celebrate the death of our soldiers," Kiren Rijiju said on Twitter.

जब भी भारत के सामने कोई सैन्य चुनौती उत्पन्न होती है ठीक उसी समय यह आदमी सेना पर सवाल उठाता है। कोई आश्चर्य नहीं कि वह जेएनयू जाता है और उन लोगों के साथ बैठता है जो हमारे जवानों की मौत पर जश्न मनाते हैं। https://t.co/6VzgC7vrri — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 19, 2020

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday posted a video statement on Twitter in which he said: "China has committed a crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask, who sent the bravehearts there unarmed and why? Who is responsible?" Gandhi's comment came after the Indian Army said 20 of its jawans were martyred at the high altitude Galwan Valley in Ladakh following a violent faceoff with the Chinese Army.

Peace and tranquillity agreement of 1996

A peace and tranquillity agreement of 1996 between two nations states that 'neither side shall open fire or conduct blast operations within 2 km of the Line of Actual Control' and that "in a face-to-face situation due to differences on the alignment of the line of actual control or any other reason, they shall exercise self-restraint". Thus, even though both sides had weapons, they indulged in a physical jostle.

Galwan Valley violent face-off

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed, with China suffering 35-45 casualties, as per 3 different reports.

