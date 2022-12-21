Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi For Politicising Judiciary; 'There's No Conflict'

Responding to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's accusations, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the grand old party of politicising the judicial system of the country. Rijiju's comments came after the ex-Congress president accused the BJP-led Centre of making an effort to reduce the standing of the judiciary in the eyes of the general public.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "There is no conflict between the Centre and the judiciary. It is the Congress leaders who attack the judiciary. In fact, Congress leader Kapil Sibal has stated that he has lost faith in the Supreme Court of the country. We (BJP-led central government) don't talk like this, we respect the judiciary."

"Whatever I say is the answer to the questions placed in front of me. I have the responsibility to answer the queries placed in Parliament sessions. This is not an attack on the judiciary. In the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government had not even once taken a step that harms the judicial system of our country," he added.

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre

Attacking the BJP-led Union government over the recent discussion on the India-china clash in Parliament, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre of remaining silent on matters of serious concern.

Addressing her party MPs at the general body meeting of Congress, she stated, "Unfortunately, silence on matters of serious concern has become the defining feature of this government's tenure. The Government is also actively engaged in targeting the Opposition and any questioning voices, manipulating the media and undermining the institutions which stand in their way. This is happening not only in the Centre, but also in every state where the ruling party governs."

Further shifting focus towards the judicial system of the country, Sonia Gandhi accused the government of making an effort to reduce the standing of the judiciary in the eyes of the public. "The government is also trying to delegitimise the judiciary. Ministers and even a high constitutional authority have been enlisted to making speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds," she said.