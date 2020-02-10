BIG: Centre Announces Lifelong Monthly Pensions For International Event Medal Winners

In a major development, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday introduced a lifelong monthly pension for medal winners in international events under 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons scheme'. Attaching a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Kiren Rijiu took to his Twitter and apprised about the implementation of the scheme.

The scheme will include sportspersons who are Indian citizens and have won medals in Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cups/ World Championships (in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines). At present, 627 sportspersons are getting a life long monthly pension ranging from Rs. 12,000 to 20,000 under the scheme.

Furthermore, the Sports Ministry apprised about the implementation of 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportsperson' (PDUNWFS), which caters to sportsperson of yesteryears, now living in indigent conditions and for medical treatment of sportspersons. These schemes are equally applicable to disabled and physically impacted sportspersons.

Rijiju Assures No Shortage In Funds For NSFs

The sports minister assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the National Sports Federations (NSFs), despite the government slashing its allocation in an Olympic year. The government had given a substantial hike of Rs 312.42 crore to its flagship Khelo India programme but reduced allocation to the NSFs, National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and incentives for sportspersons.

"If there are shortage of funds for the federations, these can always be taken up, that is why there is a provision for revision. If they need more money, they will get more money," Rijiju told reporters.

The highest reduction in the sports budget was seen in National Sports Federations with Rs 245.00 crore being allocated, which is Rs 55 crore less than the revised Rs 300.85 for 2019-20.

