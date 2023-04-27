Kiren Rijiju Lambasts Rahul Gandhi's 'irrelevant' Comments, Questions Cong's China Policy

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unverified claims about the alleged occupation of 2,000 kilometres of Indian land by the Chinese Army, and asserted that every inch of Indian land is safe. During Day 2 of the Republic Summit 2023, Rijiju stated that the comments made by Rahul Gandhi lacked coherence and substance, saying that whatever the former member of parliament says, has no head or tail.

Rijiju questions Congress' border development policy

Moreover, Rijiju expressed his disapproval of Congress' policies regarding border regions during their tenure of governance. He said that Rahul Gandhi and his party must clarify why they did not focus on developing the border areas as a defense strategy to prevent Chinese incursions. According to Rijiju, Congress believed that neglecting the development of border areas was the most effective defense policy against Chinese aggression.

"In the last question, you took the name of Rahul Gandhi. That is very wrong. If you start responding to what Rahul Gandhi says, you will lose your own way because he has no understanding of the ground realities. Whatever he speaks, doesn't have a head or tail. He just makes irrelevant comments. So, if we keep responding to whatever he says, it will be a futile exercise," Rijiju said.

"He [Rahul Gandhi] is the one, who should be telling the people why did Congress party follow the policy of not developing the border areas. He is talking about Chinese-occupied Indian territories, his party, the Congress party had this policy of not developing the border areas because they thought that is the best defence policy," he stated.

"Not making roads and infrastructure will prevent the Chinese from occupying our territories. These kinds of unbelievable policies which the then government had propounded and which cost so much of loss to our territories. But under Modi ji's regime, we don't need to just shout on the top of the world and say. But our border, every inch of the Indian border is safe and secured," Rijiju added.

The present government led by PM Modi has prioritised the development of border regions, particularly those situated along the LAC. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power has repeatedly emphasised its dedication to enhancing the security and prosperity of border areas. Since assuming power in 2014, BJP has implemented several initiatives aimed at the development of border areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Image: Republic/PTI