Kiren Rijiju Lauds Centre's Decision To Reduce AFSPA In Northeast; Calls It 'historic'

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, March 31, lauded the Centre's decision to reduce the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the states of Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur calling it a 'historic move'. Kiren Rijiju asserted that peace had returned in the Northeast region under the PM Modi-led government, and the disturbed areas had seen development.

"Peace has returned in the state. Northeast has witnessed lots of development, a drastic change can be seen in Northeast states. The reduction of AFSPA is a historic move for the Northeast," said the Union Minister.

"Arunachal Pradesh already has removed AFSPA a long time back, only 3 districts were left. The present situation is good and so the decision has been taken. This is a historic move. PM has brought peace to the entire country. Disturbed areas are now in peace," he added.

AFSPA reduced in Northeast

In a big development on Thursday, the Union government announced that it was reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast. The states that have been impacted by the decision include Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. The law, which permits the armed forces to use whatever means deemed necessary to maintain public order, has been terminated in 23 districts in Assam, 6 districts of Manipur, and 7 districts of Nagaland. In Arunachal Pradesh, only 3 districts will have AFSPA.

Making this announcement on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that this was an outcome of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development in these states. He also attributed this latest step to PM Narendra Modi's consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the North East.

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

Here are the changes in the ambit of AFSPA:

Assam- AFSPA will be completely removed from 23 districts and partially from one more district

Manipur- AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 6 districts

Arunachal Pradesh- AFSPA will be applicable only in three districts and the jurisdiction of two police stations in one more district

Nagaland- AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 7 districts