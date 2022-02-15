Kiren Rijiju 'not Surprised At All' By Ashwani Kumar's Exit From 'directionless' Congress

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday extended his solidarity to former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar who resigned from Congress, and said that when he had met the latter, he was told that Congress has now become directionless, calling him a 'thorough gentleman'. Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to note that Ashwani Kumar had exited Congress after 46 years and stated that he wasn't surprised by the ex-Union Minister's decision. Further, Rijiju said that Aswani Kumar could serve the nation better from outside the Congress.

Former Law Minister Ashwini Kumar Ji has left Congress Party after 46 years but I'm not surprised at all...



He said, he can serve nation better from outside Congress Party.



He is a thorough gentleman. When we met, he told me that Congress Party is directionless now.... pic.twitter.com/CoUb0JFdtx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2022

'Congress is not the party it once was': Ashwani Kumar after exiting the party

Ashwani Kumar also spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that he saw 'no hope for change' from the party. Detailing reasons behind his resignation, Kumar asserted that senior leaders in the party felt that their views were not important, and his painful decision had been taken after much deliberation and in view of the current circumstances of the party.

Surprisingly, soon after his exit after 46 years, Congress party said that the resignation by Ashwani Kumar is not going to impact the party in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022. Speaking at a press conference, the grand old party's spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that that party is going 'steady strong' with no impact on political development.

Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar dumps Congress amid Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over four decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership.

His resignation letter read, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold. I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association with 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters. While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead."