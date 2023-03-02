Kiren Rijiju Says Northeast No Longer Neglected As BJP Makes Waves In First Polls Of 2023

Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister and one of the tallest leaders from the Northeast, said the results of the elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will have implications for the rest of the country. "The first elections of the year 2023 have been very positive for the Bharatiya Janata Party. It has begun from North east India and I feel this is good for India," Rijiju said in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

Kiren Rjijiju made the comment as the BJP made its inroads in the Northeast, gained in the last polls, way wider seemingly on path to victory in Tripura and Nagaland and in a neck-to-neck fight in Meghalaya.

"For the first time, North East India has become a kind of region which is no more treated as a neglected or a burden or a region which is prone to all the problems, violence, all kind of atrocities. New India with new north east is different. North East elections cannot be just treated as a small regional election but in the national context the positive result for BJP in North East in a way is good news for rest of the country,” said Rijiju.

Rijiju on the Left-Congress alliance

Kiren Rijiju slammed the Left-Congress alliance saying, “During my campaigning in Tripura, I went to some of the remote areas. Even there i saw some pillars. People said these are in the memories of the Left leaders killed by the Congress and in some other areas there were memorials built of the leaders of the Congress leaders killed by the Left people,” He said and added both parties had such animosity between them. “Today suddenly they want to come together to defeat BJP.”

In Tripura, where the Left held sway for decades before the BJP swung to power, the Congress and the CPM had a considerably tense equation. However, the Left Front and the Congress decided to contest the 2023 polls together, an alliance, which evidently seemed incongruous to the broader electorate.

