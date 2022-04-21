Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi For Attacking BJP, 'no Party More Communal Than Congress'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Rahul Gandhi, amid the demolition drive, lashed out at the government and called it a “demolition of India’s constitutional values”. Reacting to his comments, Rijiju called out on the grand old party and stated that there is no political party that is “more Communal” than Congress.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the government earlier in the day in the wake of the Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive which commenced on Wednesday morning in Delhi. He took to his Twitter handle to accuse the BJP government of spreading ‘hatred’ with the demolition. Following this, Kiren Rijiju shared an image of Rahul’s tweet and wrote, “I have never seen a Political Party in India which is more Communal than Congress Party.

There's no difference at all between Congress Party & Muslim League or Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen. pic.twitter.com/gRp3uox2H1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 20, 2022

“There’s no difference at all between the Congress Party and Muslim League or Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen,” Rijiju tweeted, taking a jab at the communal politics of different parties. Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his statement and alleged that the Member of Parliament from Wayanad was trying to malign the name of the country. He had also commented on the history of the grand old party and said Congress’ past is full of riots and corruption.

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Delhi demolition drive

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to hit out at the Centre and wrote that the BJP was targeting minorities with the demolition drive. “This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead,” Gandhi tweeted.

His comments came after a political storm erupted in Delhi as the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. Later, the Supreme Court forced a stop to it after it asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner. It is pertinent to note that the demolition drive came after only eight days after violence broke out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti celebration due to stone-pelting and clashes between two communities.

