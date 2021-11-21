Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Chinese Occupation' Claim; 'He Has No Knowledge'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a shot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the latter has no knowledge about border security. The Law and Justice minister stated that his response to Rahul's questions on China's infractions in the border areas would undermine national security.

During a Press conference, when asked about his views on Gandhi's attack on the central government over China's colony-building on the Arunachal Pradesh border Rijiju said, "If we begin replying to Rahul Gandhi's questions, it would not be good for the nation. Rahul Gandhi's words have no sense and we should not pay attention to his words."

According to Rijiju, it would be a waste of time and productivity for the government to respond to the Congress leader's questions. "We have to work for the nation," he said.

Rijiju made this remark in Agra when he went to inaugurate the 'Run for Greenery' mini-marathon. Hundreds of students, scout guides, sportspersons, NGO workers, NCC cadets and many dignitaries took part in the marathon.

Rahul Gandhi asks Centre to "admit the truth on Chinese occupation"

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government, saying that the reality of 'Chinese occupation' should be admitted. The grand old party has targeted the Centre over its handling of border tensions with China.

अब चीनी क़ब्ज़े का सत्य भी मान लेना चाहिए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2021

The Wayanad MP has been questioning the Centre over the situation along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) with China, especially after the standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Both New Delhi and Beijing on Thursday agreed to hold the 14th round of military-level talks at the earliest to pave way for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

The standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh erupted on May 5 last year after violent clashes in the Pangong lake areas. The tension soared after the deadly clash in Galway Valley on June 15, 2019.

After a series of diplomatic and military talks, disengagement has been completed in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. Currently, each site has around 50,000 troops along LAC in the sensitive sector.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)