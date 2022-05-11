Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Sedition Tweet; 'Has No Right To Give Sermons'

"Congress Party and its eco-system of the Tukde Tukde gang have no right to give sermons to others," Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi's tweet regarding the Sedition law, Rijiju remarked that if there is one party that is the 'antithesis of freedom', it was the Congress.

"This party has always stood with breaking India's forces and left no opportunity to divide India," the Union Minister said. He further asserted that as opposed to the grand-old-party, the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 11, 2022

Welcoming the Supreme Court's order on the Sedition Law, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre and remarked that 'listening to truth was Rajdharma, and crushing it was arrogance'. "Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason. Listening to the truth is the Rajdharma. To crush the truth is arrogance. Do not fear!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

SC's landmark order on Sedition

In a big decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the state to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking sedition charges until provisions of Section 124A are reconsidered. It also allowed people to approach courts for relief if fresh sedition cases are registered against them. All pending cases, appeals, and proceedings pertaining to charges framed under the sedition law must be kept in abeyance, the apex court observed, mentioning that individuals languishing in jail as a result of sedition charges can move the courts to seek bail.

The landmark order of the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli came on the bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code- known as the sedition law. In an affidavit filed on May 9, the Centre had acknowledged that there are concerns about this section being applied and abused for purposes not intended by law. It also made it clear that PM Modi is cognizant of the various views on this subject and is in favour of shedding the colonial baggage that has passed its utility.

"The Hon'ble PM believes that at a time when our nation is marking the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we need to as a nation, work even harder and shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility, which includes outdated colonial laws and practices," it said.

It also highlighted how committed to this vision, the Centre had scrapped 1,500 outdated laws since 2014 and ended over 25,000 compliance burdens. "Various offences causing mindless hindrances have been de-criminalized. Laws which reeked of colonial mindset have no place in today's India," the affidavit underlined.