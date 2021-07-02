Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'July Came, Vaccine Didn't Come' Jibe; States Facts

Kiren Rijiju, MoS Youth Affairs & Sports and Lok Sabha MP from the BJP, took to Twitter to bestow his utter disappointment at Rahul Gandhi and his comments on India's vaccination drive. The Wayanad MP had manifested his concern and alleged inconsistencies in the vaccination drive as he believed that the government was lacking the potential to successfully cater to its people and their health needs. To this, Rijiju pointed out the remarkable number of free vaccine doses the Nation had administered, with over 11.5 crore such free doses in June itself.

Rijiju accuses Rahul Gandhi of discrediting India's vaccine drive

Rijiju was in no mood to digest the casual comment of the ex-president of the Indian National Congress (INC) and went on to suggest that at such difficult times amid the COVID pandemic, it was unnecessary to play politics. To Rahul Gandhi's "July has come but vaccines haven't" remark, Rijiju quoted the vaccination figures for the month of June, during which the Prime Minister had announced the Central government would be taking overall control of vaccine procurement while states would manage the distribution.

Very sad to see such irresponsible statements to discredit the #LargestVaccineDrive

After Govt of India provided 75% of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 cr doses were given in June.

Pls don't play politics in the midst of a deadly pandemic. pic.twitter.com/gMKB3DfMbG — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021

India numero uno on global Covid Vaccination charts

India currently tops the worldwide vaccination charts with over 34 crore doses registered, with the USA at second spot with 32.4 crore doses, followed by the UK at 7.8 crore, as pointed out by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry. Rahul Gandhi has over the past few months changed his political line on vaccines markedly, going from asking for decentralisation of the drive to the states when the second wave was peaking, to slamming the Centre for not taking charge when the various states floundered in their 'global tenders' for vaccine procurement.

India has administered over 34 crore doses (of COVID vaccine), maximum across the world. This is followed by the US with 32.8 crore doses & the UK with 7.79 crore doses: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/BdGbXebVLc — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The world's largest vaccination drive which is currently underway in India had begun by focusing on 300 million-strong priority groups who were considered at higher risk of getting infected. As stated by the World Health Organisation, these include 10 million health workers, 20 million frontline workers and around 270 million persons above age 60 years and/or with co-morbidities. Since then, the vaccine drive has been opened up for all above the age of 18, and amid criticism received during the height of the second COVID wave, the government had set a lofty target, with Prakash Javadekar stating that every citizen would be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

