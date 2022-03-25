Hitting out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's allegations on the Centre for misusing the central agencies, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday condemned his statements and said that Raut's remarks inciting violence are "highly deplorable". The reaction came just a day after the Shiv Sena leader while speaking to the media, said that that the union government is misusing central agencies to target the opposition party in Maharashtra.

While calling such statements "dangerous" for the country, the Union Minister on Twitter said, "We believe in rule of law and law of the land is supreme. Any statement to incite violence to undermine the authorities is highly deplorable."

This is a dangerous statement for the country. We believe in rule of law and law of the land is supreme. Any statement to incite violence to undermine the authorities is highly deplorable. https://t.co/MIpSwhNG4r — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2022

Well, this is not the first time that the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has attacked the central government over misusing the central agencies for targeting opposition parties. In his recent remarks as he was speaking to the media in Mumbai, he said,

"The central government cannot suppress the sentiments of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena by using the central agencies to unleash terror on us. We will further expose their vendetta politics across the state. Muzzling of our voices is an affront to Maharashtra". Adding more to it, he further warned, "If people take to the streets tomorrow against Central Govt, what will become of the Central agencies and their facilitators: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Referring to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said that the Centre needs to learn from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru over how to treat the governments of the opposition parties. "Respecting people who do not agree with our ideology is the real democracy", he said.

Also referring to Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine, Raut added that bombs and missiles are being thrown at the MVA government regularly and there are attacks on Maharashtra.

Recent raids on political leaders in Maharashra

Notably, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statements came just a day after the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached the immovable properties belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Limited Private Limited (a company owned and controlled by Maharashtra chief minister's brother-in-law, Shridhar Madhav Patankar).

Apart from that, the federal agency had also arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik a few days back in connection with the money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Also, multiple premises of sugar mills and real estate groups linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his three sisters were raided by the income tax department last year.

Image: PTI