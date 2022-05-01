Kiren Rijiju Slams UK Lawmaker Bashing India's Bulldozer Actions; 'Tukde Tukde Effect'

British Member of Parliament criticising the 'bulldozing of homes & shops' in India received the attention of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said that he does not blame her. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju opined that the young British MP Nadia Whittome was unaware of the reality and portrayed a negative image of Indians. The Union Minister blamed the negative campaign launched by the 'tukde-tukde gang', who, according to him, only aims to 'discredit the efforts' taken by the PM Narendra Modi-led union government.

"India believes in the Rule of Law," the BJP leader said in a tweet wherein he had embedded the full video shared by Whittome of her address in the British Parliament. Sharing the video, the UK MP had stressed how 'the BJP (Modi’s governing party) is using JCB diggers to bulldoze the homes and shops of Muslims', and criticised her own Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, only days back during his visit to India, had posed with the JCB.

Boris Johnson under fire for posing with JCB in India

In the video, the UK MP can be heard saying, "We know that during the Prime Minister's visit he was photographed leaning out of a digger in a JCB factory, and just days before, the BJP used JCB diggers to bulldoze Muslim shops and homes and the gate of a mosque in New Delhi. Local government in a number of other Indian states have also carried out similar demolitions."

"So, I ask again, did the Prime Minister raise this with Modi? If not, why not? And does the Minister accept that the Prime Minister's visit to India has helped to legitimise the actions of Modi's far-right government?" Nadia Whittome can be further heard saying in the video as her fellow MP gets up to say 'no discrimination will be accepted'.