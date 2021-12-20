Kiren Rijiju Tables Bill To Amend Election Laws In LS; Pitches 'stop Bogus Voting' Mantra

On Monday, the Lok Sabha approved the introduction of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill via voice vote amid vociferous opposition from some MPs. Multiple parliamentarians including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and BSP MP Ritesh Pandey registered their opposition to the introduction of this legislation on the floor of the House. For instance, Chowdhury claimed that the Aadhaar-electoral roll linkage will lead to mass disenfranchisement and demanded that it be sent to the concerned Standing Committee.

Similarly, Manish Tewari argued, "The Aadhaar Act does not allow the linking of the Aadhaar number to the electoral roll. The Aadhaar Act is very explicit, it is for the targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services. Voting is a legal right. This is beyond the legislative competence of the Aadhaar Act. That's why we opposed the introduction of this bill." In response, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected these contentions in the Lok Sabha and revealed that the Centre wanted to put an end to "bogus voting".

Kiren Rijiju remarked, "The arguments given by the opposition to oppose this bill are baseless. The Supreme Court verdict referred to by them has been misinterpreted. They neither understood the objective of this bill properly nor are their arguments valid. First, I want to tell the House that the government takes a step to (implement) what is written in the People's Representation Act that the electoral roll should be credible so that the elections are credible and Section 17 of Representation of People's Act says that no person shall be entitled to register in the electoral roll for more than one constituency. The government is trying to ensure that bogus voting should be stopped. If a step is taken to stop the fake voting, then the House should extend its support."

"As far as the Supreme Court judgment is concerned, in the Puttuswamy case judgment, this absolutely qualifies. Because we are making the law and giving a higher status to people. The interest of the state should be there. It is the interest of the state to link Aadhaar to the electoral roll via this law. This qualifies in the test of proportionality, that's why I appeal for full support for this bill," he added.

Voter ID-Aadhaar linkage

On 15 December, the Union Cabinet reportedly cleared a bill containing a slew of electoral reforms including the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis. The Election Commission of India had taken up the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar in 2015 itself under the aegis of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and to make them error-free. However, it aborted the exercise after the Supreme Court restricted the use of the Aadhaar. In 2019, the EC sought amendments to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enrol themselves.