Kiren Rijiju Takes On Imran Khan; Says Pak PM Should Restrain From Tweeting Cheap Comments

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday strongly slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his cheap, low level and unbecoming Twitter comments on Pakistan Kabaddi team defeating the Indian team, which was unofficial.

"It is improper for Pakistan PM to talk like this. It is a serious matter. It is unbecoming of PM to talk like this. It is very wrong to speak in that language. Imran Khan has been a sportsperson himself. Now that he has become Prime Minister, he should measure and restrain his words. He should not comment like this," Kiren Rijiju told media person on the sidelines of official anthem release of Khelo India University Games.

Read: 'Unofficial' Kabaddi Team That Went To Pakistan For World C'ship To Be Quizzed On Return

Imran Khan had tweeted: "Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India."

Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 17, 2020

Read: Imran Khan Congratulates Pakistan Kabaddi Team For Defeating 'unofficial' Indian Team

'Private event cannot use India's name'

The Sports Minister said, "Our official team has not gone there in Pakistan. They never told us or informed us. It is not right that anyone unofficially goes and plays under India's flag. We have not sent any official team. We have told Kabaddi Federation to investigate who has sent them and how they could go and play like that. To play you need to take permission from the federations. But if someone goes to a private event, what can we do? But the private event cannot use India's name or Indian flag."

The Sports Ministry and the Kabaddi Federation have already initiated an investigation on this matter and the Kabaddi team which returned through Wagah border on Monday will be asked as to who gave them permission and how could they continue to perform despite uproar back in the country.

Read: Arrival Of 'unofficial' Indian Team In Pak For World Kabaddi C'ships Kicks Up Controversy

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Inaugurates International Kabaddi Cup