Kiren Rijiju Tears Into Congress For Targeting Centre's Evacuation Efforts From Ukraine

Amid the discussion on the Ukraine-Russia war in the Indian Parliament, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tore into the Opposition on Tuesday. Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Law Minister highlighted how it was easy 'to sit back and criticise' every move that the government made, hinting at Congress' leaders like Manish Tewari.

Congress' Manish Tewari, in the Lower House of the Parliament, had earlier in the day highlighted how India had a long history of conducting evacuations by listing 23 evacuations from 1962-63, including from Burma, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Libya, and went on to laud the way students were brought back from Russia-invaded Ukraine. However, the Congress leader went on to say that he had never seen such a 'chest-thumping and self-congratulatory ecstacy' on display by the Centre.

'Not required'

Taking strong objection to Tewari's remark, Rijiju said, "No one is trying to take credit. Any government, no matter which party, would have done the same. Most of you praised us, but it is our duty. "

The Minister, however, took it on himself to bash those, who since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, had been questioning the move of the government. "When we issued the advisory, you said we did not issue an advisory... we showed it to you, you said why are you showing it to us...You asked us why members of the government are not being sent to the war region, we sent our members, then you sent why we sent our members," Rijiju said.

The BJP leader added, "Foreign policy is very serious so as the member of the house and a part of the cabinet, I will not make any statement about the policies and other issues until my colleague Jaishankar responds. However, there are certain points that I was required to make because during the discussion and outside the house also, many issues are being raised which are not necessary at all."