Kiren Rijiju Thanks PM For Passing Bill Recognising 18 Tribal Communities In Arunachal

Terming it 'Historic,' Law and Justice Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the legislation to recognize tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh. Several tribal groups including Monpa, Sajolang(Miji), Sartang, Memba, Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa, Wancho, Tai-Khampti, Mishmi-Kaman (Miju), Idu(Mishmi), Taraon(Digaru) and six others will be now recognized under the Constitution of India. The passing of the legislation and praising address from Union Minister Rijiju came coincidently on International Tribal Day.

According to the Law Minister, the names of these communities were missing since the British rule and now after '74 years wait' the bill has been passed.

As the logjam and slogging continued by the opposition MPs in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, Kiren Rijiju requested them not to speak against the tribal community.

Historic day for the loving people of Arunachal Pradesh. After 74 years wait, Constitution of India will recognize Monpa, Sajolang(Miji), Sartang, Memba, Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa, Wancho, Tai-Khampti, Mishmi-Kaman (Miju), Idu(Mishmi), Taraon(Digaru).

Arunachal Pradesh Tribal community recognition

Earlier, in July Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the amendment of the Constitution (ST) Order 1950 in relation to the State. As per the Law Minister, the move was taken to 'correct the inconsistencies in the Constitution list with the actual provisions'. The cabinet, at that time had decided to include several Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities of Arunachal Pradesh in the Constitution ST list. Union Minister Rijiju had added that communities including Monpa, Sajolang (Miji), Memba, Sartang, Tai Khamti, and six others 'will receive justice'.

Parliament logjam

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. However, the opposition has pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed the snooping row a "totally non-serious" issue and affirmed that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already given a detailed statement in both the Houses.

During a breakfast meeting convened by Rahul Gandhi on August 3, he reportedly called for opposition unity to corner the treasury benches during the ongoing session. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached out to the opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha for their support in running the House. However, the opposition agreed to cooperate only if the government allows a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row first followed by the repealing of three farm laws and inflation.