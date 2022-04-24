Kirit Somaiya Accuses Mumbai Police Of Filing Bogus FIR After Alleged Attack By Shiv Sena

Hours after being allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that Mumbai Police has refused to register his First Information Report (FIR). Condemning the police force, he said that the cops refused to record his statement as he wanted, saying that the lives of 70 Shiv Sainiks were in danger. Furthermore, the leader accused the police of working under the pressure of CM Uddhav Thackrey and Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. “Mumbai police is involved in the conspiracy to kill me along with Shiv Sena,” Somaiya said.

Benami FIR filed

Somaiya said that the police filed a benami FIR in his name. “They have written in FIR that Kirit Somaiya said only one stone was pelted on my car.’ However, videos shared online show the window of his car completed shattered. Meanwhile dismissing references to President's rule Somaiya said that on Monday, he will travel to Delhi to hold a discussion with Central Home Secretary.

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Somaiya had previously alleged that Shiv Sena workers are creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station, where independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were held. "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," he said in an earlier tweet.

Speaking to Republic, he said, “As per directions of Sanjay Pandey & Uddhav Thackeray, they (Mumbai Police) filed a bogus FIR in my name. It is shameful that a senior IPS officer is filling bogus FIR in my name."

Devendra Fadnavis defends Somaiya

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis has defended BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who was attacked in front of Khar Police Station, hours after a high voltage drama saw Navneet Rana and her husband getting arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row. The former Maharashtra CM shared a video showing an injured Somaiya sitting inside his car which was attacked by unidentified goons. "It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!" Fadnavis wrote demanding for strongest action by the administration.

