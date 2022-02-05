Kirit Somaiya Allegedly Attacked By Shiv Sena Workers In Pune; BJP Condemns Hooliganism

In a breaking development from Maharashtra, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday was allegedly heckled and shown black flags as his car was reportedly attacked by Shiv Sena party workers in Pune. Somaiya had gone to the Pune Municipal Corporation office and then a nearby police station at Shivaji Nagar to expose the alleged scam in Jumbo Covid Centres.

I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika@BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 5, 2022

Following the attack, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil spoke to Republic and said, "The way Shiv Sena has attacked Kirit Somaiya will not be tolerated by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been taken to a hospital. He has probably suffered a fracture, but both Somaiya and the BJP are not afraid of them. If the Shiv Sena has not done anything wrong, then why are they so scared? You are guilty, everything is on paper and now no one can save you."

'Hooliganism will not be tolerated': Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the attack on Somaiya, and tweeted, "Is there any law and order in the state? Can't answer the allegations, so go straight to hooliganism? We obey the law. But that doesn't mean hooliganism will be tolerated! Don't consistently undermine democracy in Maharashtra. Strong protest against the attack on Kirit Somaiya!"