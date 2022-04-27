In a key development, sources told Republic TV that Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey wrote to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which safeguards Kirit Somaiya. The former Lok Sabha MP has been granted Z security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Raising the issue of the attack on the BJP leader, Pandey reportedly asked the CISF to investigate the role of its own personnel who were present at the spot. As per sources, the Mumbai CP urged the paramilitary force to ascertain what the concerned personnel were doing when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra submitted its report to the Mumbai Police. Examining Somaiya after the attack outside the Khar Police Station, it purportedly concluded that he had a cut of 0.1 cm and did not sustain a major injury. The police will study the report and take action accordingly, sources added.

Attack on Kirit Somaiya

In a big controversy, Kirit Somaiya's SUV came under attack as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana on April 23. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his car was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack but the Bandra Police registered a bogus FIR in his name. On Monday, he met the Union Home Secretary along with other BJP leaders and sought action against the errant police personnel, an SIT investigation by an MHA team and registration of a fresh FIR by the CISF.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla demanding strict action over the attack on his party colleague. Taking umbrage at the fact that Somaiya was attacked in the presence of police, he contended that the state machinery is not bothered about his safety. Moreover, Fadnavis claimed that the Mumbai Police has been unable to crack down on the assailants owing to political pressure.