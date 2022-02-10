Kirit Somaiya Attacked: Delegation Of BJP MPs Raise Security Concerns With Home Secretary

A delegation of BJP MPs held a meeting with the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday over concerns about the security lapse of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya who was allegedly attacked by the 'Shiv Sena goons' in Pune earlier this month.

Four Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Kotak, Gopal Shetty, Girish Bapat, Raksha Khadse took up the matter with the Home Ministry about the attack on Somaiya that reportedly took place on February 5.

Kirit Somaiya alleged 'he was going to file complaint against a scam' when attacked

Kirit Somaiya had alleged that he had unfolded an alleged COVID-19 related scam perpetrated under the Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray and, as he went to lodge a police complaint with Police for further investigation in the matter, he was attacked by the ‘Shiv Sena goons.' He further claimed that state police failed to provide him sufficient security and there were lapses in the conduct of Police force.

Deliberating upon the alleged scam of Rs 100 crores, former BJP MP stated, "The national disaster management authority has declared a medical emergency in the time of COVID. Under it, the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, gave contracts for seven COVID centres to a company that does not exist worth Rs 100 crore. And that company was fake, it has been proved. It was blacklisted in a few days. So why was the contract given to such a company? We have requested to investigate this.” Explaining further, he added, "I went to file a complaint in Pune and there 100 Shiv Sena goons attacked me. All policemen of Pune police vanished. Only 2-3 policemen are shown in the video who were helping the Shiv Sena goons who were pelting stones. We have requested that the answer should be taken from the Pune Police Commissioner. Union Home Secretary has assured us that on both the issues suitable investigation will take place.”

Letter to Centre 'to avoid future attacks'

Earlier, Somaiya had urged the Home Ministry to review his security amid ‘repeated attacks’ on him. He had written a letter to the Union government to review the Z plus security cover provided to him post the February 05 incident. BJP leader had urged the centre to strengthen his security to avoid the ‘Pune incident’ in future.

While speaking to ANI, he had stated that he had been at the target of Shiv Sena for the past several years, as they have tried to harm him multiple times. "Shiv Sena activists attacked me at Pune Municipal Corporation on February 5, 2022. They attacked me at Washim on August 20, 2021, also. They tried to gherao me at Pimpri-Chinchwad on November 21, 2021. The Shiv Sena activists had attacked me during a black flag demonstration at Thane and Mumbai, while also attacking me at Mulund in 2016," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)