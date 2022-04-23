Kirit Somaiya Attacked Outside Khar Police Station After Shiv Sena Workers Create Ruckus

After the Mumbai police arrested independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Shiv Sena workers are creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station. He stated that he is injured as heavy stone-pelting took place outside the police station. He is now rushing to Bandra police station.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, "Heavy stone throwing at Khar Police Station by Shivsena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to bandra police station."

Earlier in the day while speaking to the media, Kirit Somaiya had slammed the Maharashtra government's 'Mafia Raj' and had said that this is going to be the end of the 'Ravanraj'. He further questioned, "Why is Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray uncomfortable with Hanuman Chalisa despite being a son of Hindu Samrat?," adding that he will be meeting the Ranas in the police station. It is pertinent to mention here that Navneet Rana had earlier sought help from Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane.

Additionally, in the evening, Shiv Sena members allegedly vandalised the couple's Yuva Swabhiman office, which is located in Chandrapur. According to Republic TV's sources, this came after Yuva Swabhiman President Suraj Thakare made a derogatory statement against CM Uddhav Thackeray during his Facebook live session earlier in the day.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi file counter-complaint

After being arrested, the Rana couple has filed a counter-complaint with the Mumbai Police against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers, including CM Thackeray after they were arrested. A written complaint has been submitted to the police by the couple against CM Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, and several others. They have demanded that the mentioned names also be booked under Sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 of the IPC.

After Navneet Rana vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside CM Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of her house, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

Image: ANI, Republic World