Kirit Somaiya, BJP Netas To Meet Maharashtra Guv Over 'fake FIR' Filed By Mumbai Police

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed a fake FIR was registered at Bandra police station in his name which he didn't have his signature at the behest of the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. He demanded a criminal probe against Mumbai's top cop.

A BJP delegation, including Somaiya, Pravin Darekar, BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty and MLA Sunil Rane, will meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to inform him about such practices.

Tomorrow 12.30pm BJP Delegation Pravin Darekar, BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Sunil Rane & Myself will meet Governor Maharashtra in connection with Khar Police Station Assault issue & FAKE FIR by Police @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 26, 2022

On Tuesday, Somaiya filed a complaint at Khar police station and demanded action against a police officer for registering the bogus FIR in his name. A police official said that the bogus FIR investigation was handed to Khar Police by Bandra police since the "attack" on the BJP leader's car had taken place in Khar.

Somaiya slams Mumbai CP

The BJP leader also slammed Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey over the issue and claimed that some "goons" had been sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to attack him. "They should face strict action. It will happen for sure," he said.

"The Mumbai police filed a fake FIR in my name, it is not signed by me. Is Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey unaware of such legality? I came here (Khar police station) to file an actual FIR against the fake FIR filed by the police," he said.

He claimed that the unsigned FIT, which was uploaded on Mumbai CP's website, exposed the "forgery and cheating" on part of the police commissioner.

Some people had vandalised Somaiya's SUV on Saturday when was returning from Khar police station after meeting independent leaders MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest. Later, an FIR was registered against his driver for allegedly rash driving. due to which two Shiv Sena workers received injuries.

The Rana couple had planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' but had to call off the plan due to stiff resistance. The duo were later arrested.