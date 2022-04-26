Kirit Somaiya Claims Mumbai Police Filed Fake FIR In His Name; 'Attack Ordered By Maha CM'

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed police personnel at Khar Police Station has admitted that the FIR circulated is fake. He claimed that Khar police personnel received an unsigned FIR from Bandra Police Station, which he had not even signed, days after his SUV was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent leaders MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

"Khar Police Station personnel have admitted that the FIR circulated is fake. I have given a complaint to Khar Police Station in this matter. We'll also talk to Govt of India on this matter. The attack on me was ordered by Uddhav Thackeray and so was this fake FIR," Somaiya said.

Speaking to media outside Khar Police Station, the BJP leader hit out at Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey over the matter and claimed that some "goons" had been sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to attack him.

"The Mumbai police filed a fake FIR in my name, it is not signed by me. Is Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey unaware of such legality? I came here to file an actual FIR against the fake FIR filed by the police," he said while demanding a criminal investigation against the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who asked (police officials) to get such an FIR registered.

Kirit Somaiya to meet Maha governor

Somaiya also said that he would meet Maharashtra's governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday and inform him about such practices.

When asked about various allegations levelled against him by leaders of the ruling state government, the BJP leader said that if he had done anything wrong, the authorities were free to take any action against him.

The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an FIR against Somaiya's driver for allegedly rash driving, due to which a Shiv Sena corporator and a party worker suffered minor injuries, an official said. On Monday, four Shiv Sena members were also arrested for allegedly Vandalising Somaiya's car on Saturday evening when he had gone to meet independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest.