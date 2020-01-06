Kirit Somaiya Condemns Uddhav Thackeray's 26/11 Statement On JNU Violence

Soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray compared the JNU violence with 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, several leaders slammed the CM for his controversial statement. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, lashed out at the Maharashtra CM as he stated that Uddhav Thackeray should not forget that he is the CM of a state in India and not in Pakistan.

BJP condemns Thackeray's controversial statement

Speaking to Republic TV, Kirit Somaiya said, "After becoming the CM, now Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray want to prove more pro-Congressi or whatever way they want to go. Now they are comparing it to Kasab, they are giving credibility to Kasab. If they want to appease Rahul Gandhi, we will not object but he cannot insult those who have suffered in 26/11 and the people of Mumbai."

Furthermore, he added, "In a similar manner, he tried to grieve sensitivity to the English who ruled us. He compared the JNU incident to that of the Jallianwala Baugh. We not only condemn Uddhav Thackeray's statement but we will tell them that please keep this in mind that you are a Chief Minister of a state in Hindustan not in Pakistan."

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Police For 'creating Fear At JNU Campus'

Uddhav Thackeray's controversial statement

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Monday said, "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country." Uddhav added, "If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock," he said. Uddhav also asserted that students in Maharashtra are safe.

READ | JNU Violence: Owaisi Blames Centre; Says "Cruel Attack Meant To "punish" Students'

Maharashtra Chief Minister said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country and there is a need to instil confidence in them. Terming the students as a "bomb", Uddhav said that they should not be triggered. Earlier in December, Uddhav Thackeray had compared the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

READ | Cong, AAP, Others Deliberately Want To Create Atmosphere Of Violence: Javadekar On JNU

JNU violence

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Later, a delegation of students and teachers met the Delhi Police and put forth various demands before them, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

READ | Appropriate Action Will Be Taken, Says Piyush Goyal On JNU Violence