Kirit Somaiya Demands Special Action Plan To Protect Mumbai Police & Kin; 6000+ Positive

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday sought a Special Action Plan for the protection of Mumbai police who are risking their lives to maintain law and order in the city amid the Coronavirus crisis. He noted that as of date, over 500 policemen have been infected with the virus while 40 personnel lost their battle to the fatal disease.

In his letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the BJP leader stated that over 6000 family members of the policemen are either sick or infected with COVID-19, signalling a need for more aggressive action plan to protect Mumbai police.

I wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for Special Action Plan to take care/protect Mumbai Police More than 6000 Police/Family Members found infected/sick due to COVID. 500 are Active Positive, 40 Died due to COVID. Police force working hard to save Mumbai from COVID pic.twitter.com/83cgfJ8E7s — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 5, 2020

Kirit Somaya said that he has been visiting Coronavirus care centres to take stock of the efficiency in handling patients in the city. He met with police personnel in over a dozen police stations and also their family members. The BJP leader commended their efforts in keeping Mumbai safe from Coronavirus.

1,040 Maharashtra cops test positive

As many as 237 personnel of Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, taking the tally of active cases in the force to 1,040, informed the Maharashtra Police. So far, 64 personnel have succumbed to the viral infection.

“237 personnel of Maharashtra Police were found COVID-19 positive in the last 72 hours, taking the active number of cases in the force to 1,040. A total of 64 police personnel have succumbed to the infection,” said the police in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 1180 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 82,814, its civic body said. The number of recovered patients rose by 1,071 to 53,463. In the last 48 hours, 68 patients died due to the disease, posting an aggregate death toll of 4827.

There are now 24,524 active cases of COVID-19 in India's financial capital. Furthermore, the BMC said Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 64% while the overall growth rate of cases (June 27-July 3) is 1.71%. The number of Coronavirus tests in the city till July 3 is 3,49,913 and the doubling rate of cases is 41 days.

