Kirit Somaiya Files FIR Against 'bogus FIR' At Khar Police Station; 'Uddhav Is Scared Now'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed a complaint at the Khar Police Station over a fake FIR being filed in his name which he had not even signed. Kirit Somaiya's car was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

"Bandra Police station filed a fake FIR against me and Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey took action against me based on that fake FIR. How can the Mumbai CP register an FIR without my signature?", the BJP leader said after filing a fresh FIR at the Khar Police Station.

"Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey on CM Uddhav Thackeray's command did not file my FIR. I registered my complaint against police officials who registered a fake FIR in my name over the Khar incident", Kirit Somaiya added.

He further mentioned that the BJP delegation will meet Maharashtra Governor tomorrow, April 27, at 12.30 pm regarding this fake FIR. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray is scared now and so the Maharashtra government filed this fake FIR.

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya along with other party leaders reached Delhi on Monday, April 25, and met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the situation in Maharashtra amid the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Exclusive: Kirit Somaiya speaks to Republic

Before filing an FIR the BJP leader spoke to Republic and said, "I will be filing a complaint against Bandra Police Inspector for registering a FAKE complaint/FIR in my name".

He alleged that the Mumbai Police Commissioner is involved in forgery and Sanjay Pandey has been involved in all the recent wrongdoings reported. He mentioned that whatever is quoted in the FIR is 'bogus'.

Kirit Somaiya stated, "Mumbai Police Commissioner is working under the instructions of Uddhav Thackery. A fake FIR was planted by the Mumbai Police under the directions of Maharashtra CM. It is a mafia led by Uddhav".

He further claimed that Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena 'goons' planned to kill him.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena 'goons'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Shiv Sena attempted to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He further claimed that “100 goons" of the ruling party threw stones at his car outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai and he suffered injuries during the attack.

The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station following the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

