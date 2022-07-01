Kirit Somaiya Hails Fadnavis For Accepting Dy CM Post As BJP Celebrates Big In Party HQ

A day after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy CM, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya thanked Fadnavis for accepting the post of Deputy CM in the interests of the people of Maharashtra. He also lashed out at former CM Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition leaders, while appealing to the Dy CM that the investigations against them should continue.

Earlier, BJP party workers celebrated at the Maharashtra party HQs in Mumbai exchanging sweets and dancing in jubilation, holding party flags.

Thanking Devendra Fadnavis for becoming a part of the Maharashtra cabinet by acccepting the post of Deputy CM and showing the whole-heartedness by giving the opportunity to Eknath Shinde to become the CM, Somaiya said, "The first decision of the Uddhav Thackeray government on 29 November 2019 was to stop the work of the Mumbai metro project, whereas Shinde-Fadnavis government, immediately after taking over, brought the work of the Rs 1,25,000 Cr Mumbai Metro back on track, said Kirit Somaiya," further adding, "I have also requested Devendra Fadnavis, the ongoing action against the Ministers and leaders from the MVA government should reach its logical conclusion."

Ongoing investigations against MVA leaders

It's important to note Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is being investigated in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl; Transport minister Anil Parab has also been probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case; former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is already in jail regarding the corruption allegations against him levied by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and former minister Nawab Malik is in prison with regards to his alleged links with the Dawood gang.

IMAGE: ANI