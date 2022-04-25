Kirit Somaiya-led Maharashtra BJP Delegation Arrives In Delhi To Meet Union Home Secy

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Kirit Somaiya arrived in Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary over an alleged attack in Maharashtra. The delegation left for Delhi early morning and has now arrived at the North Block for the meeting after Somaiya claimed that he was injured in a stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. Arriving in Delhi, Somaiya claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in Maharashtra that is created by the Uddhav Thackeray-led State government.

Kirit Somaiya on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government while speaking to Republic TV as he arrived in Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary. Speaking to Republic, he accused Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray of running ‘Mafiaraj’ in the state. “Thackeray feels the police are mafia and he can use them. I am here to demand home ministry to intervene,” he said. He further alleged that a fake FIR was registered against him while Shiv Sena workers continued to issue threats against him. “We'll give a detailed report and demand a special team for inquiry,” he said.

“I was hurt, but a case has been registered against my driver. Nothing but a Mafia Raj prevails in Mumbai,” Somaiya told Republic. He further claimed that there was lawlessness in the state as he mentioned that Mansukh Hiren was murdered. He further alleged that his security commandos and driver were beaten. “Uddhav wants to spread fear in people,” he said accusing the CM of targeting him. “We're going to meet Union Home Secretary regarding terror-like situation created in Maharashtra by State government,” the BJP leader added.

Apart from Kirit Somaiya, the BJP delegation includes MLA Mihir Kotecha, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Parag Shah, MLA Rahul Narvekar, and Vinod Mishra. The delegation is set to meet the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at North Block, Delhi. Speaking to the media ahead of the meet, Ameet Satam said that the Shiv Sena government was targeting the opposition. “Maharashtra is moving towards anarchy. Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena is trying to suppress the opposition. Why are they having problem with Hanuman Chalisa recitation? Satam asked while speaking from Delhi.

Kirit Somaiya attacked amid Hanuman Chalisa row

On Saturday night, some supporters of Shiv Sena allegedly hurled footwear and water bottles at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's vehicle when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai. Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet the arrested couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD