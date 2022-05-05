Kirit Somaiya Meets MP Navneet Rana In Hospital; Labels Uddhav Govt As 'mafia Sarkar'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya labelled the Maharashtra govt as 'mafia sarkar' for arresting a Member of Parliament for as serious a charge of sedition for merely vowing to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's residence. Earlier on April 23, MP Navneet Rana was arrested from her home along with MLA husband Ravi Rana for daring to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's house. The Rana couple, however, were released on bail after 12 days.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Navneet Rana at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where she has been admitted after receiving bail. He said,

"The Thackeray mafia government has passed all limits of shamelessness, given Navneet Rana had to be hospitalised after being in jail on a serious charge of sedition for 14 days for vowing to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the CM's residence. I feel ashamed CM Uddhav Thackeray has proved the meaning of what it truly means to have a government ruled by a mafia. How shameful it is, a Member of Parliament has to be admitted to a hospital after being granted a bail and that too for reciting Hanuman Chalisa (Sic)."

Rana couple's arrest

The entire episode began with MP Navneet Rana and MLA Husband Ravi Rana announcing their plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM's residence 'Matoshree', which ruffled the feathers of the Shiv Sainiks. They staged a protest outside the the Rana duo's residence.

Eventually, the Ranas called off the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa before the CM's residence, however, the Police arrested and escorted them to the Khar police station in Mumbai on April 23.

Later, In the first FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

The duo were granted bail on May 4 by the Mumbai sessions court. On May 5, MP Navneet Rana was released from jail, but she was shifted to the Lilavati hospital.

IMAGE: ANI / PTI