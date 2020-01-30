Azmi's 'If Uddhav Visits Ayodhya, We'll Come Build Babri Mosque' Dare Invites BJP Question

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday questioned Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over Samajwadi Party leader Farhan Abu Azmi's remark on the latter's visit to Ayodhya. Somaiya took to Twitter and asked the party if they will welcome or condemn the SP leader's remark. He further took a jibe at Shiv Sena and called Samajwadi Party as the 'Partner of Thackeray Sarkar'.

Azmi's remark

In a highly provocative statement, the top Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi on Thursday announced that he and the group of his party MLAs would build the Babri mosque if Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya on March 7.

He said, “You can perceive this as a threat or whatever you want to. Very humbly, I am announcing that if Uddhav Thackerayji being the Chief Minister of the state is saying that he will go to Ayodhya on March 7, I will also go with him. I will tell my father to come as well. If Thackeray decides to go to Ayodhya, I want to appeal to all Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs to march on foot towards Ayodhya. But there will be a condition- they will construct Ram Mandir, we will construct Babri Masjid."

He added, "Why is this issue being brought to the fore now? You took votes in the name of Modi and now you are running the government with NCP and Congress. We condemn this. You are scaring the Muslims, minorities, Dalits, secular Hindus.”

Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut revealed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister will visit Ayodhya on March 7. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had scheduled his Ayodhya visit on November 29 last year, just after the Supreme Court's verdict. However, he had postponed the visit due to the Maharashtra government formation fiasco.

