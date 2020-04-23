BJP's Kirit Somaiya Reaches Mumbai Police Station; Seeks Action On Attack On Arnab Goswami

Condemning the attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Vice-President of BJP Maharashtra Kirit Somaiya has said that authorities should take strong action.

Taking to Twitter, he has posted a video message and requested the Governor of Maharashtra & Mumbai Police Commissioner to take immediate action. The BJP leader also reached NM Joshi Police station and spoke to a senior Police officer about the matter.

We condemn #ArnabGoswamiAttacked request authorities strong action against the Gundas of Congress & protection to Arnab. I have requested Hon Governor Maharashtra & Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered several hours after the complaint was filed. It has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. The sections are watered down.

Alka Lamba celebrates attack

Mere hours after the physical attack, Congress leader Alka Lamba celebrated the attack. She went on to hail the Congress Youth Wing, following the attackers confessing to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they belonged to the Congress Youth Wing and were sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. Alka Lamba in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress". Clinching evidence of the attackers' affiliation to the Congress has also been accessed.

Here's the full complaint copy with the sequence of events: