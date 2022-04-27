Kirit Somaiya Says Maharashtra Governor Assured Inquiry On 'bogus FIR', Attack On Him

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, April 27, and discussed the alleged fake FIR that Somaiya claimed was filed at Bandra police station in his name at the behest of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The BJP leader had claimed that Khar police personnel received an FIR from Bandra Police Station, which he had not signed, days after his SUV was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

"Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyariji promised to inquire into the attack on me and the bogus FIR to save the goons. Praveen Darekar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Sunil Rane and Myself met the Governor today," Somaiya said.

Talking about the attack on him, the BJP leader had said that his life was saved because of the commandos present at the police station. Somaiya alleged that 80 goons entered the Khar police station and that the police officials disappeared at the time of the attack.

BJP writes to Maha Governor; expresses 'serious concern' on Kirit Somaya's security

Earlier, the BJP had written a letter to Governor Koshyari expressing serious concern following a third attack on Kirit Somaiya's life. The letter alleged that the BJP leader was assaulted at the Khar police station on April 23, following which the Bandra Police Station lodged a fake FIR in the leader's name. The letter also alleged that Mumbai Police circulated the fake letter to the media and then transferred it to the Khar Police Station.

Somaiya was attacked on Saturday while he was returning from the Khar police station after meeting independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest in the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra. His car was vandalised and he received minor injuries.

Sources revealed that the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra submitted its report to the Mumbai Police. Examining Somaiya after the attack outside the Khar Police Station, it purportedly concluded that he had a cut of 0.1 cm and did not sustain a major injury. The police will study the report and take action accordingly, sources added.

