Kirit Somaiya Says 'Uddhav Thackeray Needs To Introspect'; Hits Back At 'betrayal' Comment

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for continued attacks against his party even after the BJP-CM Eknath Shinde faction formed the government. As Thackeray-Raut continued the tirade of attacks on the BJP-Shinde government, the former member of Parliament said Thackeray is not accepting the reality and he should introspect now.

"Both (Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray) are not accepting the reality. Thackeray needs to introspect now. Raut is accusing BJP of betraying them, rather he betrayed us by taking votes in the name of PM Modi in the 2019 elections," Kirit Somaiya told ANI.

Thackerays and Raut continue to attack BJP-Shinde faction government

He added, "Why he is including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Fadnavis in these things? Out of 55 MLAs, 40 MLAs joined the Shinde camp. So, I think Uddhav Thackeray needs to introspect now."

Somaiya also gave a strong response to Aaditya Thackeray's claims of over 15 MLAs being in contact with them with an interest to return to Uddhav's fold.

"They have lost all the respect now. Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray used to say that around 15 MLAs are in touch with them and want to come back. Uddhav Thackeray is still suggesting holding the mid-term elections and everything will be clear. Do they still have any right to speak," Somaiya said.

"Sanjay Raut exuded confidence in winning 100 seats as Uddhav Thackeray demanded to hold mid-term polls. He had said Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. You can't hijack it with money," he added.

Kiriti Somaiya also commented on the Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the NSE co-location case said, claiming that Uddhav Thackeray protected the cop.

"Now, I will speak to CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis about the case. Uddhav Thackeray was saving him (Sanjay Pandey). I will also meet the Chief Minister in the coming two days," he said. Pertinently, Pandey retired last week as the CP, Mumbai and was probed by ED for about two and a half hours in the NSE colocation case.

Eknath Shinde takes over as CM, Maharashtra

In another major political win for the BJP-Eknath Shinde faction government in the legislative assembly, the new government won the floor test by winning 164 votes (against MVA getting 99 votes) in the house on Monday, July 4. This came a day after the BJP-Shinde camp speaker nominee, 45-year-old Rahul Narwekar won the election, becoming the youngest speaker ever in the Maharashtra assembly.